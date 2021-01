Sven Tennis • Complete Australian Open Quarantine Diary • In Case you Missed It

Quarantine life isn’t easy… read Coach Sven Groeneveld’s complete hard lockdown quarantine diary in advance of the 2021 Australian Open.





Hard Lockdown In Melbourne

DAY 15

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/30/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-15-%e2%80%a2-hard-lockdown-at-the-australian-open-%e2%80%a2-exit-day-has-finally-arrived/

DAY 14

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/29/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-14-%e2%80%a2-hard-lockdown-in-melbourne-%e2%80%a2-last-official-night-of-quarantine/

DAY 13

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/28/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-13-%e2%80%a2-hard-lockdown-at-australian-open-%e2%80%a2-teamwork-makes-the-dream-work/

DAY 12

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/27/sven-tennis-day-12-taros-lockdown-birthday-in-melbourne/

DAY 11

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/26/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-11-%e2%80%a2-hard-lockdown-in-melbourne-%e2%80%a2-happy-australia-day/

DAY 10

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/25/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-10-%e2%80%a2-hard-lockdown-in-melbourne-%e2%80%a2-freedom-in-quarantine-saliva-test-and-a-heat-wave/

DAY 9

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/24/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-9-%e2%80%a2-hard-lockdown-at-the-australian-open-%e2%80%a2-meditation-spin-class-and-the-power-shot-maker/

DAY 8

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/23/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-8-%e2%80%a2-hard-lockdown-in-melbourne-%e2%80%a2-time-flys/

DAY 7

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/22/sven-tennis-day-7-in-hard-lockdown-at-ao2021-topspinpro-ordered-bed-made-and-a-spinning-class/

DAY 6

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/21/sven-tennis-day-6-a-day-off-in-lockdown/



https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/21/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-6-part-2-%e2%80%a2-the-rest-of-my-day-off-in-lockdown/

DAY 5

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/20/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-5-part-2-of-melbourne-hard-lockdown-%e2%80%a2-sven-groenenfeld-zoom-calls-and-bike-workout/



https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/20/sven-tennis-day-5-melbourne-hard-lockdown-part-1-webinar-yoga-mat-and-bike-ride/

DAY 4

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/19/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-4-melbourne-hard-lockdown-%e2%80%a2-part-2-%e2%80%a2-negative-result-equipment-and-a-surprise/



https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/19/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-4-%e2%80%a2-melbourne-hard-lockdown-%e2%80%a2-part-1/

DAY 3

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/18/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-part-2-%e2%80%a2-day-3-of-hard-lock-down-in-melbourne/



https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/17/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-14-or-day-3-of-hard-lockdown-in-melbourne/

DAY 2

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/17/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-13-%e2%80%a2-melbourne-%e2%80%a2we-heart-ao-and-some-bad-news/



https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/16/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-12-13-%e2%80%a2-not-the-start-we-all-wanted/

DAY 1

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/16/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-11-12-%e2%80%a2-hotel-room-%e2%80%a2-quarantine/

TRAVEL DAY 2

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/15/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-11-%e2%80%a2-travel-day-2/

TRAVEL DAY 1

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/15/sven-tennis-day-11-travel-day-1-doha-to-melbourne/





Doha – AO QATAR

Qualifying for Melbourne in Qatar, in modified quarantine… 2021 is going to be an interesting year! Read Sven’s adventure in Doah.





DAY 10

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/14/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-10-%e2%80%a2-recovery-and-travel-day/

DAY 9

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/13/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-9-%e2%80%a2-3rd-round-at-the-australian-open-tennis-qualifiers/

DAY 8

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/12/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-8-%e2%80%a2-match-day-2-from-the-australian-open-in-doha/

DAY 7

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/11/sven-tennis-day-7-laundry-day-and-covid-test/

DAY 6

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/10/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-6-%e2%80%a2-match-day-at-ao-tennis-qualifying-in-qatar/

DAY 5

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/09/sven-groeneveld-%e2%80%a2-day-5-%e2%80%a2-draw-day-at-the-australian-open-tennis-in-doha/

DAY 4

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/08/sven-tennis-%e2%80%a2-day-4-atp-doha-%e2%80%a2-australian-open-qualies/

DAY 3

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/07/sven-tennis-shares-doha-atp-experience-day-3/

DAY 2

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/07/tennis-architect-sven-groenevelds-diary-%e2%80%a2-day-2-jan-7-2021/

DAY 1

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/06/postcard-from-sven-groeneveld-journey-to-2021-ao-qualifying-tennis/

TRAVEL DAY

https://www.10sballs.com/2021/01/05/postcard-from-sven-groeneveld-traveling-the-tennis-world-again/