Paris Olympic Tennis Singles and Doubles Draws

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland practices during a Tennis training session ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024 in Various Cities, France. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images







Alcaraz, Djokovic ,Nadal, Swiatek, Gauff Headline Paris Olympics

Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek each play for maiden Olympic gold medals. On the men’s side, reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second and set to play singles and doubles partnering Rafael Nadal. The king of clay Nadal is a two-time former Olympic gold-medal champion on course for a second-round showdown vs. rival Djokovic. Coco Gauff is the second seed on the ladies’ side. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is out with tonsillitis. The 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, withdrew due to an undisclosed illness.

Paris Olympic Games Draws

