Fils upsets Zverev for Hamburg title, Borges beats Nadal in Bastad

Arthur Fils captured the first ATP 500 title of his career by beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1) in the Hamburg Open final on Sunday afternoon. Fils saved an amazing 21 of 22 break points en route to a dramatic victory.

“I knew from the start it was not going to be easy,” the 20-year-old Frenchman commented. “(The) first set I was taking care of it, I think I had a little but of luck, but playing great. Then (in the) second set he managed to play better than me and to raise his level. Then we closed the roof and when we closed the roof I knew it was going to be just a fight–like a dogfight. You just have to fight until the last point, until the last ball.

“I think that I [have been] practicing since a long time for this kind of moment, so I’m really happy to win it.”



With 500 ranking points in tow, Fils is into the top 20 for the first time after climbing eight spots from No. 28.

Meanwhile, Marcos Giron saved a championship point on the way to his first ATP title. The 30-year-old American came up with an ace at 4-5, 30-40 in the third set before outlasting Alex Michelsen 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-5 at the Hall of Fame Open Michelsen also finished runner-up at this tournament last year.



“Honestly, Alex, unbelievable tournament–unbelievable match,” Giron told his compatriot. “It’s unreal…19 (years old). We’ve been practicing together. On court, he’s so mature, he’s so good. He’s got such a bright future. I’m happy to get the win now while I can.”

Elsewhere, Nuno Borges secured his first ATP title with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of none other than former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.



“I don’t know what to say,” Borges said afterward. “I think I was wishing for this moment for a while already. It’s crazy; in tennis it doesn’t happen when you expect it sometimes. I know we all wanted Rafa to win–a part of me wished that too, but something even bigger inside of me really pushed through today.”



A busy week also saw Matteo Berrettini beat Quentin Halys 6-3, 6-1 in the Swiss Open Gstaad championship match.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.