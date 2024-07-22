10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Russia’s Andrey Rublev is top seed in Umag. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Croatia Open Umag
Umag, Croatia
July 21-27, 2024
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €579,320

Croatia Open Umag Boasts Proud Tradition
he list of Umag champions includes former World No. 1 players (Muster, Moya, Rios, Ferrero), multiple Grand Slam champions and ATP Masters 1000 titleholders (Wawrinka, Čilić). #NextGenATP stars have had their debut in Umag: Carlos Alcaraz (2021 champion), Jannik Sinner (2022 champion), Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Alongside top-quality tennis, the tournament devotes special attention to off-court entertainment. Umag Music Nights, the event’s music program, features more than 100 hours of great performances by world-famous DJs. Besides the splendid nightlife, visitors can experience the Istria Gourmet Festival and have a chance to sample culinary delights and taste award-winning local wines. Latest tournament details are available on WhatsApp! Send “Hi” to +385995371830 or go to: https://wa.link/10lrjk

Croatia Open Umag

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Tuesday, July 23rd: Click Here