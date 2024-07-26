- Mubadala Citi DC Open Men’s and Women’s Tennis Draws
Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Updated: July 26, 2024
Croatia Open Umag
Umag, Croatia
July 21-27, 2024
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €579,320
Croatia Open Umag Boasts Proud Tradition
he list of Umag champions includes former World No. 1 players (Muster, Moya, Rios, Ferrero), multiple Grand Slam champions and ATP Masters 1000 titleholders (Wawrinka, Čilić). #NextGenATP stars have had their debut in Umag: Carlos Alcaraz (2021 champion), Jannik Sinner (2022 champion), Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Alongside top-quality tennis, the tournament devotes special attention to off-court entertainment. Umag Music Nights, the event’s music program, features more than 100 hours of great performances by world-famous DJs. Besides the splendid nightlife, visitors can experience the Istria Gourmet Festival and have a chance to sample culinary delights and taste award-winning local wines. Latest tournament details are available on WhatsApp! Send “Hi” to +385995371830 or go to: https://wa.link/10lrjk
Croatia Open Umag
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Saturday, July 27th: Click Here