- Sven Tennis • Day 7 • In Hard Lockdown At AO2021 Topspinpro Ordered, Bed Made and a Spinning Class!
- Defending ATP Cup Tennis Champion Serbia Draws Canada, Spain Plays Australia
- Tennis From Australian Quarantine • Novak Djokovic, Roberto Bautista Agut Try to Clarify Their Comments
- Sven Tennis • Day 6 (Part 2) • The Rest Of My Day Off In Lockdown
- Sven Tennis • Day 6 • A Day Off In Lockdown?
- Sven Tennis • Day 5 (Part 2) of Melbourne Hard Lockdown • Sven Groenenfeld, Zoom Calls, and Workout!
- Sven Tennis • Day 5 (Part 1) of Melbourne Hard Lockdown • Webinar, Yoga Mat, and Bike Ride
- Tennis Update In A Nutshell From The Australian Open 2021 • Is This Any Way To Run A Tournament? The Happy Slam Is Making The U.S. Open Look Good
- Sven Tennis • Day 4 • Melbourne Hard Lockdown • Part 2 • Negative Result, Equipment, and a Surprise!
- Sven Tennis • Day 4 • Melbourne Hard Lockdown • Part 1 • Hydration, Sim Cards and Fruit
- Sven Tennis • Part 2 • Day 3 of Hard Lockdown in Melbourne
- Tennis News • 72 Players in AO Hard Quarantine, Outrage Over Unequal Treatment
- Sven Tennis • Day 14 or Day 3 of Hard Lockdown in Melbourne
- Sven Tennis • Day 13 • Melbourne • We Heart AO, and Some Bad News
- Rising Tennis Stars Photo Gallery • Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov, Sinner, Tsitsipas and More
Sven Tennis • Day 7 • In Hard Lockdown At AO2021 Topspinpro Ordered, Bed Made and a Spinning Class!
-
- Updated: January 22, 2021
By Sven Tennis,
Started my day with a formal request to get a topspinpro for the room because the hitting against the mattress was after all not a great idea because of the dust that it generated! https://topspinpro.com
My mother would be proud of me! Made my bed today 🙂 can’t beat clean sheets! I also have so much respect with the hotel service personal that always clean our rooms!
@TennisAustralia keeps loading me up with more food and today again with more fruit! I had to ask if they can please take it back because I still have 9 bananas, 4 oranges, 6 apples, strawberries, grapes, pears and a peach!
Plus we get so much for lunch each day that there is no way for us to eat it all!
Spinning Class provided by @TennisAustralia
With TA coach Bernie Goerlitz @bgoerlitz Of course joined by other players @Stacko_tennis too and some coaches but we need more people to join! Players and coaches, I will start recruitment!
https://instagram.com/stako_s?igshid=1bhj0uguzxi9u
The placement of this picture made my day! Seeing my great friend Peter Lundgren and Marat Safin on court! How they won the @australianopen together is one of my fondest memories!
Always nice to be recognized and being interviewed by the German Tennis Coaches association. When you get a chance to be among your peers and share your knowledge!
Sven Groeneveld
http://www.orangecoach.com/
https://www.toalson.net/