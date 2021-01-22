Sven Tennis • Day 7 • In Hard Lockdown At AO2021 Topspinpro Ordered, Bed Made and a Spinning Class!

By Sven Tennis,



Started my day with a formal request to get a topspinpro for the room because the hitting against the mattress was after all not a great idea because of the dust that it generated! https://topspinpro.com

My mother would be proud of me! Made my bed today 🙂 can’t beat clean sheets! I also have so much respect with the hotel service personal that always clean our rooms!

@TennisAustralia keeps loading me up with more food and today again with more fruit! I had to ask if they can please take it back because I still have 9 bananas, 4 oranges, 6 apples, strawberries, grapes, pears and a peach!

Plus we get so much for lunch each day that there is no way for us to eat it all!

Spinning Class provided by @TennisAustralia

With TA coach Bernie Goerlitz @bgoerlitz Of course joined by other players @Stacko_tennis too and some coaches but we need more people to join! Players and coaches, I will start recruitment!

The placement of this picture made my day! Seeing my great friend Peter Lundgren and Marat Safin on court! How they won the @australianopen together is one of my fondest memories!

Always nice to be recognized and being interviewed by the German Tennis Coaches association. When you get a chance to be among your peers and share your knowledge!

