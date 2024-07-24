Coco Gauff Named Team USA Flag Bearer for Olympic Games

Coco Gauff and LeBron James will carry the Stars and Stripes as Team USA Flag Bearers for the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. Photo credit: Getty for USOPC

Coco Gauff and LeBron James will lead Team USA into the Paris Olympics.

Preparing to make her Olympic Games debut, Coco Gauff was selected as Team USA’s female flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced today.

The 20-year-old Gauff joins three-time Olympian LeBron James as the two elected flag bearers who will lead the U.S. delegation on the Seine River on Friday. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 local time in Paris (1:30 p.m. EDT) and will be broadcast live on NBCOlympics.com and NBC.com.

Gauff is the youngest athlete chosen as Team USA flag bearer.



“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony,” Gauff said. “I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is – at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”

Gauff and James were chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes through a process led by the Team USA Athletes’ Commission, which serves as the representative group and voice of Team USA Athletes. They are the second duo to share the honor of leading the delegation into the Opening Ceremony, which serves as the official start to the Olympic Games. Of the 592 athletes who were named to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team, more than 350 athletes are set to participate in Friday’s Opening Ceremony.

Ranked a career-high No. 2 in singles, Gauff is the reigning US Open women’s singles champion and recently won her first Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open with Katerina Siniakova from Czechia. Gauff has won seven career WTA singles and nine doubles titles (five with Jessica Pegula) and reached the world No.1 doubles ranking for the first time in the summer of 2022.

“I’m incredibly proud of Coco – I know how great she is as a tennis player, but more importantly, how great she is as a person,” said Chris Eubanks, teammate and friend who nominated Gauff. “I don’t think there is anyone more deserving of this honor and I’m excited to see her carry the flag as she leads our U.S. delegation in the Opening Ceremony.”

Singles and doubles competition begins July 27 at Roland Garros. In doubles play, Gauff will pair up with teammate Pegula on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Gauff was initially named to compete at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 but did not compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

