Tennis Players Talk Behind Balls In Doubles • Roger And Rafa Do It Too
- Updated: April 18, 2020
Switzerland’s Roger Federer (R) and Spanish Rafael Nadal (L) of the Team Europe in action during the Laver Cup tennis tournament in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 September 2017. The first Laver Cup is held in Prague, Czech Republic, from 22 to 24 September 2017. It is a three-day tournament pitting a team of the six best tennis players from Europe against six opponents from the rest of the world. The tournament has been named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver. EPA-EFE/MILAN KAMMERMAYER
Editors Note: To play Tennis players pass a lot of sweat and germs. Ok so ballboys won’t touch players towels anymore… but they sure touch the maybe “Germ” BALLS. They are all close to each other on the court… like basketball and many other sports… sadly it’s not like golf. (LJ)
🎾🎾🎾