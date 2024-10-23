Taylor Fritz to Play for History at 2025 Delray Beach Open

Photo credit: Juarez Santos/Delray Beach Open

Two-time defending champion Taylor Fritz will attempt a three-peat at the 2025 Delray Beach Open, Feb. 7-16, as the ATP tournament announces the return of the world Top 10 player along with 2024 finalist Tommy Paul. Last February, Fritz became just the second player to win back-to-back DBO titles in the 32 years of the tournament.



If he defends his title in 2025, Fritz will be the first player to win the tournament three times, and the 34th player since the Open Era of professional tennis began in 1968 to win at least one specific tournament three years in a row.

Individual session and series packages are available now at www.DelrayBeachOpen.com.

A variety of up-close, unique seating experiences including On Court Best Seats in the House, shaded Veranda seats, courtside box and reserved seats are available.

Fritz would join an elite list of players who have won a tournament three consecutive years including legends of tennis Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg. Fritz would be the first American born after 1990 to three-peat.

After defending his title in Delray Beach last February and winning in Eastbourne, Fritz’s successful year continued in September when he reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open. He became the first American man to reach the final there since Andy Roddick in 2006. Fritz is in good position to qualify for the year-end ATP Finals and will represent the United States at the Davis Cup Finals and the United Cup.

Also returning to the tournament in 2025 is Palm Beach County resident Paul. In addition to his runner-up finish in Delray Beach, Paul won three titles this year and reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals. He briefly overtook Fritz twice this year as the No. 1 American, and has equaled his career-high ranking of world No. 12.

Fritz and Paul teamed up to win the doubles Olympic bronze medal in Paris this year, and Paul will join Fritz on the US team at the Davis Cup Finals next month.

“We are ecstatic to have both of our 2024 finalists back for 2025, and can’t wait to see if Taylor can pull off the three-peat for the first time in tournament history,” said Adam Baron, executive director of the Delray Beach Open. “We are proud to carry on the tradition of giving our fans a closeup view of Grand Slam finalists and their amazing games, and to offer an opportunity for Americans to play in front of their home fans. There is a resurgence of men’s U.S. tennis with five Americans ranked in the world’s Top 25, and the DBO is one of just eight ATP tournaments in the country to see them.”

