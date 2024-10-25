- Laver Cup Pays Tribute to Retiring Rafael Nadal
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 25, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Friday in Basel, involving Rublev and Tsitsipas
- Maria Sharapova and Bryan Brothers to be Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Thursday, October 24, 2024
- Aussie Tennis hits 1 Million Hours of Court Time
- Taylor Fritz to Play for History at 2025 Delray Beach Open
- USTA Announces Reorganization, Martin Blackman Out
- Ricky’s picks for Wednesday in Vienna, including Berrettini vs. Tiafoe
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, October 23, 2024
- Tennis News: Iga Swiatek to Play for Poland in Billie Jean King Cup
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Tennis News: United Cup 2025 to Host Blockbuster Draw
- Paul improves Nitto ATP Finals standing with Stockholm title
- “Amazing” Djokovic vs. Nadal rivalry comes to an end at Six Kings Slam
Laver Cup Pays Tribute to Retiring Rafael Nadal
-
- Updated: October 25, 2024
Rafael Nadal closes the curtain on his brilliant career at next month’s Davis Cup Final 8.
The King of Clay’s Laver Cup rivals and teammates pay poignant tribute to former world No. 1 Nadal in a new post on the official Laver Cup website.
Here’s a sampling of Rafa’s Laver Cup teammates and colleagues celebrating his career in their words.
Laver Cup Tributes to Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer: “I hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!”
Novak Djokovic: “Your tenacity, dedication, and fighting spirit will be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever.”
Carlos Alcaraz: “I look up to Rafa since I was a little kid. I try to take a lot of things from him on the court and off the court. I try to follow in his steps.”
Alexander Zverev: “The energy that he brings to any competition, the moment he steps on the court, he becomes a different animal in a way. That’s why everybody loves and enjoys watching him.”