Laver Cup Pays Tribute to Retiring Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal closes the curtain on his brilliant career at next month’s Davis Cup Final 8.

The King of Clay’s Laver Cup rivals and teammates pay poignant tribute to former world No. 1 Nadal in a new post on the official Laver Cup website.

Here’s a sampling of Rafa’s Laver Cup teammates and colleagues celebrating his career in their words.

Laver Cup Tributes to Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer: “I hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!”

Photo credit: Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic: “Your tenacity, dedication, and fighting spirit will be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever.”

Carlos Alcaraz: “I look up to Rafa since I was a little kid. I try to take a lot of things from him on the court and off the court. I try to follow in his steps.”

Alexander Zverev: “The energy that he brings to any competition, the moment he steps on the court, he becomes a different animal in a way. That’s why everybody loves and enjoys watching him.”