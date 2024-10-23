USTA Announces Reorganization, Martin Blackman Out

Photo credit: Alison Joseph/USTA

The USTA announced a structural shake-up.

Martin Blackman has resigned his current post as General Manager of Player Development effective today.

Blackman, who succeeded Patrick McEnroe as USTA head of player development in April, 2015, has agreed to stay on as a special advisor through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve American tennis in this role for the last ten years and I am grateful to the USTA for giving me that opportunity,” Blackman said in a statement. “The work that our Player Development team has done, in partnership with the private sector and the USTA Sections, has been a labor of love.

“I am proud that we were able to build a pathway that has supported the resurgence of American tennis, the credit for which goes first and foremost to our amazing players, and the teams surrounding them, whose commitment and work ethic have driven this progression and success. The opportunity now exists to align our amazing growth at the grassroots level with our success at the top of the professional game and expand the pathway for juniors of all levels, and to amplify that growth and expansion with the USTA’s increased emphasis on coaching.

“I wish the USTA, my amazing Player Development team and all of my colleagues in the private sector and Sections the best as they grow and promote the sport that we all love.”

Blackman’s departure comes after the USTA opted to make “organizational changes” and creates an opening for a new leader.



The Tennis Association said this reorganization is designed to “better support players at all levels of their competitive pathway with Player Development, Pro Circuit, Team Events, Collegiate and Junior Competition teams now combined into a single cohesive department.



“The intent is to improve internal collaboration and enable the USTA to strategically direct resources where they are needed most for the benefit of the most competitive junior and professional players.”



The USTA is also creating a new, more expansive position to lead the newly transformed department. A search for this leader will begin soon.



Kent Kinnear and Kathy Rinaldi will continue to lead men’s and women’s tennis, respectively, under the leadership of this new position, the USTA announced. Bob Bryan is U.S. Davis Cup captain and Lindsay Davenport heads the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup squad. Team USA will play for both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup championships next month in Malaga, Spain.



Along with structural changes, the USTA’s recently announced Player Development Advisory Council — a powerhouse group of current and former players, parents, coaches, USTA Section leaders, and tournament operators — will help guide the organization’s path forward.



“The group remains in the early stages of its work and is expected to provide recommendations for how the USTA can further enhance its support for high-performance American players later this year,” the USTA announced.

