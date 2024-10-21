Tennis News: United Cup 2025 to Host Blockbuster Draw

Photo credit: United Cup

The world’s best tennis players are set for some thrilling match ups at the third edition of the United Cup, the innovative mixed teams event in Perth and Sydney from Friday, December 27 to Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Staged against a picturesque Sydney Harbour backdrop, 18 countries were drawn into six groups of three teams at the official draw today. Todd Woodbridge, Casey Dellacqua and Lleyton Hewitt assisted with the official proceedings, while John Fitzgerald and Alicia Molik attended the United Cup draw event at The Ritz-Carlton at Elizabeth Quay in Perth.

Perth

Top seeds Team USA, led by 2023 US Open champion and world No.3 Coco Gauff and world No.6 and US Open finalist Taylor Fritz will headline Group A at RAC Arena in Perth, alongside Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez’s Team Canada and a third team to be confirmed in November.

Third seeds Team Greece, led by popular duo Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, both former world No.3s, have been drawn into Group C. Kazakhstan featuring world No.5 Elena Rybakina and Team Spain also feature.

Team China’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games singles gold medalist Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Zhizhen headline Group E alongside defending United Cup champions Germany, led by world No.3 Alexander Zverev and Laura Siegemund, and Brazil’s world No.10 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Sydney

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz’s Team Poland top Group B in Sydney. They will face Czechia’s Karolina Muchova and Tomas Machac and Casper Ruud’s Team Norway.

Group D will feature this year’s Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini and Flavio Cobolli of Team Italy and France’sUgo Humbert and Diane Parry. Team Switzerland complete the group with Belinda Bencic,who returns to professional tennis after giving birth to her daughter Bella in April, alongside Dominic Stricker.

Team Australia, led by Alex de Minaur and Olivia Gadecki, return to Sydney as part of Group F. They will face No.6 seeds Great Britain, featuring debutant Jack Draper and Katie Boulter.

A third team, to also be confirmed in November, completes the group.

“To play in Sydney is pretty exciting for Alex, he loves playing on Ken Rosewall Arena, we know how well he plays out there, so it’s a good opportunity,” Lleyton Hewitt said. “Alex always plays well on Ken Rosewall Arena, he gets the home crowd advantage out there as well. Hopefully he can push deep … get as many matches as possible through the United Cup and give himself the best preparation for the Australian Open.”