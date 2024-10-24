Maria Sharapova and Bryan Brothers to be Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025

Photo credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova and American doubles standouts Bob and Mike Bryan and have been elected to receive the Ultimate Honor in Tennis – induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Sharapova is one of only ten women in tennis history to achieve a career singles Grand Slam and topped the world rankings five times throughout her nearly 20-year WTA career.

The Bryan Brothers teamed together to win 16 major titles throughout their careers and remain the most successful doubles team in ATP Tour history, holding the record for most weeks atop the ATP doubles world rankings (438).

The Class of 2025 will be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the Induction Celebration in Newport, Rhode Island from August 21-23, 2025. The 2025 Induction Celebration will usher in a new era for the Hall of Fame that highlights the best of tennis culture through art, fashion, music and more.

New for this upcoming year, attendees can look forward to seeing their favorite tennis legends and creators team up for the first ever Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic. The charitable tournament will feature two teams consisting of Hall of Famers, celebrities and creators, all mic’d up as they take the court together through six matches of fast-paced mixed doubles play.

The 2025 Induction Celebration will also offer fans more ways to engage with legends and celebrate the best of tennis with programming both in and outside the grounds of International Tennis Hall of Fame. Attendees can enjoy Fanfest activities, meet and greets, and live podcast recordings, along with premium New England faire from food trucks across the region. The ITHF will also return its Courting Fashion event to celebrate iconic tennis fashion on display at the historic mansion Marble House and will close out the weekend with its formal induction ceremony of the 2025 Class, followed by a live musical concert.

“I am honored to welcome Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan as the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025,” said Kim Clijsters, President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Class of 2017 Hall of Famer. “Beyond each of their historic accomplishments on the court, the Class of 2025 have had such a profound impact on the game of tennis and have inspired multiple generations of fans across the world. We look forward to celebrating them in Newport next year.”

Sharapova and the Bryans will join an elite group of 267 inductees from 28 countries to be presented with the Ultimate Honor in Tennis.