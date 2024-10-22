- Tennis News: Iga Swiatek to Play for Poland in Billie Jean King Cup
Tennis News: Iga Swiatek to Play for Poland in Billie Jean King Cup

Updated: October 22, 2024
ga Swiatek will her best for Poland in Billie Jean King Cup.
Reigning Roland Garros champion Swiatek will play for Poland at next month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain.
Swiatek will lead Poland when it plays Spain on Wednesday, November 13th.
The tie opens the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and could well feature Swiatek facing Spanish standout Paula Badosa.
“See you in Malaga! I’m happy to announce that I will play in the BJKC Finals,” Swiatek said. “I’m glad that I’ll play for my country and proudly represent Poland.
“Together with team Poland we will give our best on the court. I hope you’ll watch and support us. See you soon.”
🎾 Widzimy się w Maladze! Cieszę się, że mogę dziś dać Wam znać, że zagram w finałach Billie Jean King Cup. Bardzo się cieszę, że będę mogła zagrać dla swojego kraju i jak zawsze z dumą reprezentować Polskę. Razem z całą ekipą damy z siebie wszystko i po prostu zagramy najlepiej… pic.twitter.com/E6hTpv8nTb— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 22, 2024
Swiatek, who owns a 9-2 Billie Jean King Cup record, makes Poland a threat to capture the Cup. Captain Dawid Celt’s Polish squad features Swiatek, Magdalena Frech, Magda Linette, Maja Chwalinska and Katarzyna Kawa.
It’s been an eventful stretch for world No. 2 Swiatek.
The 23-year-old Swiatek has not played since losing to Jessica Pegula in last month’s US Open quarterfinals. Swiatek split with her former coach, hired Wim Fissette as new coach and lost her world No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka this week.
The WTA revealed on Monday that the three-time Grand Slam champion surpassed Swiatek in the rankings, due to the fact that Swiatek was hit by “continuing year-end adjustments for falling short of certain tournament quotas,” and dropped 120 points from last week’s ranking total.