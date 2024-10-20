“Amazing” Djokovic vs. Nadal rivalry comes to an end at Six Kings Slam

One of the best rivalries in tennis history wrote its final chapter on Saturday.



Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal squared off for the last time–this one in an exhibition rather than on the main tour–at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Djokovic won their third-place match 6-2, 7-6(5).



“Thank you very much for all of the moments we shared on court during all of our careers,” Nadal told Djokovic during on-court interviews. “We have had an amazing rivalry. You helped me to go over my limits, so thank you for that–because without that, I would probably not be the player that I am today.”



The 37-year-old Spaniard is, of course, well past his prime today. However, he captured 22 Grand Slam titles–including a record 14 at the French Open.



“The rivalry has been incredible,” Djokovic agreed. “It has been very intense, so I hope we will have a chance to sit on the beach somewhere and have a drink reflecting on life and talking about something else,” Djokovic said during his on-court interview. “It’s been an incredible honor and pleasure to share the court with you. It’s an emotional moment and an emotional day. We’ve been playing so many matches over so many years.

“I will finish with one big thank you from not just me, but all of the tennis world, for what you have done. You have left an incredible legacy.”

Djokovic and Nadal faced each other an almost hard-to-believe 60 times in official competitions, with Djokovic holding a 31-29 edge in the head-to-head series.

Nadal will wrap up his career at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.



