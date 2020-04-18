New Wilson Tennis Shoe – KAOS 3.0 Performance

Don't Miss
- Updated: April 18, 2020
Wilson Tennis launches the new KAOS™ 3.0 performance tennis shoe for players seeking ultimate speed in an ultra-lightweight shoe. Crafted with a layup that optimizes lateral agility and quickness, KAOS features new design elements improve “breathability” and give the shoe a modern, sleek look.
KEY FEATURES OF KAOS 3.0 TENNIS SHOES
- Skinguard™ technology on the upper increases durability and strengthens foot support to assist side-to-side movement and create more explosive push-offs.
- Endofit™ full inner “sock construction” naturalizes the fit of the shoe. This adds comfort and stability that can best be described as intuitive or form-fitting.
- Improved arch support enhances shoe flexibility and comfort.
- Small mesh windows throughout the body of KAOS adds breathability and contributes a fresh design element to the look of the shoe.
- Available in several colorways in US Men’s sizes 7– 13,14 and US Women’s sizes 5.5– 11.
- KAOS 3.0 will be available on Wilson.com and select retailers worldwide starting January