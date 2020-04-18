Sven Groeneveld On Working With Adidas Tennis –THE TENNIS BADGE CHRONICLES #9 Of The Series

Sven Groeneveld, one of the the world’s best coaches, shares his thoughts on working with Adidas Tennis and his 8 year journey with them. We know the readers will enjoy this little snippet on Sven’s life on the tour.

THE BADGE CHRONICLES

Adidas Tennis

In 2005 a friend of mine, Michel Van de Sanden, contacted me with an idea to speak to the head of sports marketing of adidas, Jim Lathem. They had been thinking of a way to help the brand in several areas and Michel thought I was the right guy to talk too.

Long story short Michel and I started a company and became consultants to the Adidas brand. On my first trip, December 2015, with Jim to Miami, at the Job Tennis “OrangeBowl” we scouted players of the likes Grigor Dimitrov and Laura Robson. In January 2006 Australian Open I was introduced to the Adidas contracted players as “The Tennis Doctor”, players like Martina Hingis and Ana Chacvetatse were among the first to tap into the service provided by Adidas.

As we progressed through out my 8 years the service developed into “the adidas player development program” where first Mats Merkel joined as my assistent, Gil Reyes as a condition coach, Darren Cahill as another coach, Stephanie Graf and Andre Agassi as ambassadors. As a team we tailored to the very best of the best in tennis for the adidas brand and Provided scouting, interim coaching and development camps.

I loved every min of this 8 year journey and am proud to have been part of such a great team. The rest is History.

*All the information for this article was attained through explicit permission from Sven Groeneveld to be published on 10sBalls.com – no lifting or reusing is permitted.