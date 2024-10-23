Aussie Tennis hits 1 Million Hours of Court Time

John Fitzgerald and Lawrence Robertson, Tennis Australia Director of Pathways and Tennis Services. with members of the Oakleigh Tennis Club. Australia. Celebrating 1 million hours of court hire, Oakleigh Tennis Club on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ FIONA HAMILTON

Australian tennis is booming.

Tennis in Australia has hit a monumental milestone, with more than one million hours of tennis court bookings registered across Australia in just over 12 months, highlighting the growing popularity of the sport nationwide.

Since October 2023, Australians from all walks of life have flocked to tennis courts, embracing the sport for its social and fitness benefits. This achievement underscores the sport’s growing appeal, and the role tennis plays in bringing together families, friends, and communities across the nation.

“Hitting one million hours of court hire shows just how deeply Australians are embracing tennis,” said Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer, Tom Larner. “Our teams across the country have worked tirelessly to support clubs in making tennis accessible through the introduction of booking systems and gate hire solutions. The result is more people making tennis a regular part of their lives.”

Celebrating 1 million hours of court hire, Oakleigh Tennis Club on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ FIONA HAMILTON

Larner also acknowledged the essential role of grassroots tennis communities in this success.

“Behind every hour booked, there’s a story of a club, a volunteer, a coach, or a family enjoying the game together. Reaching one million hours is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved.”

As the Australian summer of tennis approaches, players of all ages and backgrounds are inspired to pick up a racquet, whether for competition, fitness, or simply a fun hit with friends. This milestone is not just about numbers; it represents the enduring connection Australians have with tennis, a beloved summer tradition.

From casual social matches to friendly competitions, tennis offers Australians an opportunity to enhance their physical and mental well-being. Clubs like Oakleigh Tennis Club, the top-performing venue nationwide, have been instrumental in making the sport more accessible, welcoming players of all levels.