Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray will Play Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Together
- Updated: July 3, 2024
In what is likely his SW19 farewell, Andy Murray is bringing mixed magic to Wimbledon.
Former world No. 1 Murray will partner 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in a British dream team for the Wimbledon mixed doubles draw.
The pair accepted a wild card into Wimbledon mixed doubles.
There's plenty of excitement about this pairing 🤩— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2024
Tap the article below to read about Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu entering the mixed doubles draw at The Championships 👇#Wimbledon
Two-time Olympic gold-medal champion Murray, who has been recovering from surgery to remove a cyst from his back 11 days ago, withdrew from the singles draw yesterday.
Murray is still entered into the men’s doubles draw partnering older brother, and former doubles world No. 1 Jamie Murray.
Now, Wimbledon fans can look forward to former US Open champions Murray and Raducanu joining forces in what could be a very intriguing mixed doubles draw.