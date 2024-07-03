Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray will Play Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Together

Photo credit: LTA

In what is likely his SW19 farewell, Andy Murray is bringing mixed magic to Wimbledon.

Former world No. 1 Murray will partner 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in a British dream team for the Wimbledon mixed doubles draw.

The pair accepted a wild card into Wimbledon mixed doubles.

Two-time Olympic gold-medal champion Murray, who has been recovering from surgery to remove a cyst from his back 11 days ago, withdrew from the singles draw yesterday.

Murray is still entered into the men’s doubles draw partnering older brother, and former doubles world No. 1 Jamie Murray.

Now, Wimbledon fans can look forward to former US Open champions Murray and Raducanu joining forces in what could be a very intriguing mixed doubles draw.