Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles, Andy Murray’s Wimbledon Career Done

Andy Murray has played his final Wimbledon match.

Emma Raducanu, Murray’s scheduled partner on a wild card, officially withdrew from Wimbledon mixed doubles today.

The 2021 US Open champion Raducanu, who defeated ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon fourth round yesterday, cited a right wrist injury in the withdrawal.

Raducanu underwent surgeries on both wrists last year.

“Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight,” Raducanu said in a statement. “I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.”

Mom Judy Murray voiced her reaction on social media.

Raducanu into the second week at Wimbledon for the first time since 2021, was seen heading out to the practice courts for a hit. She’ll face New Zealand’s Lulu Sun for a spot in the quarterfinals on Sunday at SW19.

Americans Rajeev Ram and Katie Volynets replace Murray and Raducanu in the mixed doubles draw.

Today’s withdrawal means Murray’s emotional opening-round doubles loss with older brother Jamie Murray on Thursday will serve as his final Wimbledon match.

Centre Court fans—and champions Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Lleyton Hewitt and Conchita Martinez—stood and saluted Murray in a touching tribute ceremony hosted by Sue Barker.

“It is hard because I would love to keep playing, but I can’t physically it’s too tough now all of the injuries have added up and like I said they haven’t been insignificant,” Murray said. “I want to play forever.

I love the sport, it’s given me so much, taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop. It is hard.”