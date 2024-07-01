Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka Withdraw from Wimbledon

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

A pair of Belarusian Grand Slam champions are out of Wimbledon.

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka withdrew from The Championships due to injury.

Two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka withdrew prior to her opening-round match due to a rotator cuff injury in her right shoulder.

“Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play The Championships this year,” Sabalenka said. “I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would only make things much worse.

“This tournament means so much to me and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year.”

Former No. 1 Azarenka is also out with a shoulder injury.

“I am beyond devastated right now but I wanted to inform you all that I am unable to play in The Championships,” Azarenka said. “I sustained a shoulder injury that has gotten progressively worse.”