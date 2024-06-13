Rafael Nadal Is Out of Wimbledon, Will Focus on Olympics

Photo credit: Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Club

Rafael Nadal is stepping out of Wimbledon to train for his red-clay return at the Paris Olympics.

The two-time Wimbledon champion announced his withdrawal from The Championships so he can continue competing and training on red clay in preparation for next month’s Paris Olympics at Roland Garros.

“It was announced that I will play in the summer Olympic in Paris, my last Olympics,” Nadal said. “With this goal, we believe that the best thing for my body is not to change surfaces and to keep playing on clay until then. It’s for this reason that I will miss playing The Championships this year at Wimbledon.”

In Nadal’s last Wimbledon appearance, he edged Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals. Nadal was forced to withdraw from the semifinals due to injury giving Nick Kyrgios a walkover into the final.

Fourteen-time Roland Garros champion Nadal, who lost to Olympic gold-medal champion Alexander Zverev in the French Open first round, announced he will play Bastad, July 15-21st, in preparation for the Paris Olympic tennis event.

Wimbledon is set for July 1-14th.