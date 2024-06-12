Rublev and Auger-Aliassime join Tsitsipas and Hurkacz at The Boodles

Andrey Rublev will play The Boodles. Photo credit: Ben Hoskins for The Boodles tennis

Andrey Rublev will bring big power to The Boodles.

World No.6 Andrey Rublev and Canadian superstar Felix Auger-Aliassime will join The Boodles line-up for the Wimbledon warm-up taking place from June 25-29 at Stoke Park, Buckinghamshire.

Rublev and Auger-Aliassime will play alongside previously announced former World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and former Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz. Also joining the English summer garden party this year are in-form South American Nicolas Jarry, next-gen star Sebastian Korda and former World No.12 Borna Coric.

Player Line-up:

Andrey Rublev – World No.6

Hubert Hurcacz – World No.8

Stefanos Tsitsipas – World No.11

Felix Auger-Aliassime – World No.18

Nicolas Jarry – World No.20

Sebastian Korda – World No.26

Borna Coric – World No.88 (formerly No.12)

To celebrate its big 20th anniversary, this year The Boodles will also feature post-match evening entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a daily roster of DJs playing long after “game, set and match” has been called. The Boodles offers unrivalled access to see Wimbledon contenders thanks to its intimate centre court, where no seat is more than ten metres from the court.

Limited tickets remain – on sale at www.theboodles.com