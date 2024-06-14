- Sinner to debut as No. 1 in Halle, Alcaraz headlines Queen’s Club
Wimbledon to Award Record £50 million in Total Prize Money
- Updated: June 14, 2024
Wimbledon is giving players a raise.
Total prize money fund for The Championships will be £50 million (about $63.8 million), an 11.9% increase on £44.7 million awarded last year.
See the complete 2024 Wimbledon Prize Money Break Down here.
The men’s and ladies’ singles champions and runners-up will receive £2.7 million and £1.4 million (about $3.4 million and about $1.7 million) respectively. First round prize money for the singles competition is set at £60,000.
The 2023 Wimbledon champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova each earned ear’s champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova a record £2.35 million for their championships last summer.
The All England Lawn Tennis Club also announce ladies’ and men’s doubles prize money will increase by 11.9% on 2023, while the Qualifying prize money will rise by 14.9%.
Wheelchair tennis at Wimbledon is growing as well: the singles and doubles draws will expand to 16 players and eight teams. The prize money for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair events has been set at £1 million.
“With this year’s Championships only days away, I am delighted to announce a record prize money fund of £50 million, with increases for players in every round and across every event.” All England Club Chair Deborah Jevans said in a statement. “I am particularly pleased that we have been able to increase prize money for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair competitions to £1 million for the first time.
“Interest in attending Wimbledon has never been greater, with unprecedented demand for tickets through our public ballot and corporate hospitality. A thriving, successful Championships gives us the opportunity to give back: to the sport, to our local community, and to strategically invest for the future.”
The 2024 Wimbledon is set for July 1-14th.