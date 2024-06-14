Wimbledon to Award Record £50 million in Total Prize Money

Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic lifts the Women’s Singles Trophy as she celebrates victory following the Women’s Singles Final against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Wimbledon is giving players a raise.

Total prize money fund for The Championships will be £50 million (about $63.8 million), an 11.9% increase on £44.7 million awarded last year.

See the complete 2024 Wimbledon Prize Money Break Down here.

The men’s and ladies’ singles champions and runners-up will receive £2.7 million and £1.4 million (about $3.4 million and about $1.7 million) respectively. First round prize money for the singles competition is set at £60,000.

The 2023 Wimbledon champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova each earned ear’s champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova a record £2.35 million for their championships last summer.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club also announce ladies’ and men’s doubles prize money will increase by 11.9% on 2023, while the Qualifying prize money will rise by 14.9%.

Wheelchair tennis at Wimbledon is growing as well: the singles and doubles draws will expand to 16 players and eight teams. The prize money for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair events has been set at £1 million.

“With this year’s Championships only days away, I am delighted to announce a record prize money fund of £50 million, with increases for players in every round and across every event.” All England Club Chair Deborah Jevans said in a statement. “I am particularly pleased that we have been able to increase prize money for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair competitions to £1 million for the first time.

“Interest in attending Wimbledon has never been greater, with unprecedented demand for tickets through our public ballot and corporate hospitality. A thriving, successful Championships gives us the opportunity to give back: to the sport, to our local community, and to strategically invest for the future.”

The 2024 Wimbledon is set for July 1-14th.