Limited Tickets for Taste of Tennis Indian Wells and Miami Available Now
- Updated: February 22, 2024
The sunshine double will be doubly delicious next month.
The famed Taste of Tennis Indian Wells is set for March 4th with the Taste of Tennis Miami slated for March 18th.
Don’t miss your chance to mingle with top players and sample delicious culinary offerings presented by acclaimed chefs in each market.
Players scheduled to appear include: Alex de Minaur, Qinwen Zheng, Alycia Parks, JJ Wolf, Emma Navarro, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva, Alex Michelsen, and many more.
A limited number of tickets remain, get yours today!
To stay up-to-date on information regarding the upcoming Taste of Tennis events, please visit www.tasteoftennis.com
