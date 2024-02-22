San Diego Open Serves Up Special Events at Barnes Tennis Center

Photo credit: San Diego Open

San Diego will be a center of the tennis universe next week.

The San Diego Open will serve up a series of special events to celebrate.

A celebrity doubles match, college day, military appreciation day, player autograph sessions and much more on tap for San Diego Open.



The 2024 Cymbiotika San Diego Open is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 through Sunday, March 3 at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W. Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107.



The Special Events Schedule for the WTA 500 tournament is here:



Rady Children’s Kids Day — Saturday, February 24 — All kids 16 and under are admitted free. No ticket required.



Resmed Military Appreciation Day — Monday, February 26 — Active members of the military and military veterans receive a 50% discount on tickets. All military members in uniform will receive free admission. A Color Guard Ceremony and a Wound Warrior Clinic is also scheduled. Members of the military can e-mail info@wtasdopen.com for a special military discount code.



College Day — Tuesday, February 27 — The Cymbiotika San Diego Open will recognize local collegiate tennis teams. All college students can receive a 25% discount on tickets. College students can also receive a free hot dog at tournament concessions with Student ID. Students can e-mail info@wtasdopen.com for their school’s special discount code.



Rady Children’s Mental Strength / Mindfulness Talk — Wednesday, February 28 — Don’t miss this special talk with a WTA Player and mindfulness expert Fadel Zeidan. This popular session, taking place before the matches at 12:30 p.m., will shed light on being mentally prepared for challenges that come your way in sports and in life.



Rady Children’s Celebrity Tennis Match — Thursday, February 29 — Two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Vania King and award-winning broadcaster Steve Weissman, the voice of Tennis Channel, along with two surprise guests, will play a celebrity tennis match at 4:45 p.m. on Stadium Court. Rumors of Steve Weissman vs. Snoop Dogg showdown are unconfirmed.



Women’s Empowerment Night — Friday, March 1 — The Cymbiotika San Diego Open’s Women & Wellness Program will culminate with a Special Women’s Panel on “How Tennis Prepared Me for Success” from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. in the Fan Village. The tournament will also recognize six outstanding women from the community during a special ceremony on Stadium Court between evening matches. The special night will conclude with an after party for all fans in the tournament’s Sipwell Lounge. The first 100 party attendees will receive free dessert and a free drink.



Q&A and Player Autograph Sessions — Fans will have the opportunity to ask WTA players questions and get autographs each day in the Fan Village from Saturday, February 24 through Thursday, February 29. (Players and times to be announced)





The WTA 500 tournament, featuring the top women tennis professionals in the world, offers $922,573 in prize money and will have a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. Qualifying rounds are scheduled for Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25 with Main Draw matches starting Monday, February 26 and concluding with the singles and doubles finals on Sunday, March 3.

The starting times for each day of the 2024 Cymbiotika San Diego Open will be as follows:

Day 1 Qualifying – Saturday, February 24 – 10 a.m.

Day 2 Qualifying – Sunday, February 25 – 11 a.m.

Main Draw Sessions

Monday, February 26, Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28 – 1 p.m.

Thursday, February 29 – 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1 (Quarterfinals) – 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 (Semifinals) – 1 p.m.

Doubles Championship – Sunday, March 3 – 1:30 p.m.

Singles Championship – Sunday, March 3 – 4 p.m. (All times are PST)

Tickets for the 2024 Cymbiotika San Diego Open are currently on sale. Ticket information is available on the official tournament website at wtasdopen.com.

