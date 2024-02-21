Ace Master Ivo Karlovic Officially Closes Curtain on Career

Ivo Karlovic throws down thunder at the US Open. Photo credit: Steven Pisano/Brooklyn Photo

Dr. Ivo has delivered his final ace.

Ivo Karlovic, affectionally nicknamed “Dr. Ivo” by legions of loyal fans, made it official announcing he has retired from the ATP Tour.

Karlovic closed the curtain on his career in a thoughtful post on social media.

“Some of you have noticed that it’s been a while since I played a tournament and still ask me on a daily basis if and when I’ll be returning to the tour,” Karlovic wrote. “I’m sorry to disappoint, but with this letter, I want to make it official and finally announce my retirement.

“I’ve had a very gratifying, unorthodox and long career coming from extremely humble beginnings, especially for a tennis player. Croatia was a very different country in the 80s and 90s when I was growing up, and I’m very proud of my accomplishments and what I’ve been able to overcome.”

The towering Croatian, a gentle giant and fan favorite, will go down as one of the greatest servers in tennis history and a gentleman.

The son of a weatherman, Karlovic taught himself to serve and brough the thunder on courts all over the world. Ivo Karlovic holds several astounding service records, including the single-match ace records at the Australian Open (75 aces), Roland Garros (55 aces), US Open (61 aces) and Davis Cup (career-high 78 aces).

In his farewell to tennis post, Karlovic closed thanking his family, coaches and all the tennis fans who supported him and shared the love throughout quite an amazing career journey.

“To all of you who were fans and supporters throughout the years, thank you for being a part of my journey,” Karlovic posted. “I love you all and I hope to see you again.”