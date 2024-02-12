Caroline Wozniacki Receives Wild Card for San Diego Open

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark has received a wild card into this month’s San Diego Open. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Sunshine is heading to San Diego.

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, nicknamed “Sunshine” for her positive disposition, has accepted a wild card into this month’s San Diego Open.

The 2024 Cymbiotika San Diego is scheduled for Saturday, February 24th–Sunday, March 3rd at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W. Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107.

A fierce on-court competitor, Wozniacki rose to No.1 in the world on October 11, 2010 and held the No. 1 singles ranking for a total of 67 weeks. Six years later, she returned to No.1 on January 29, 2018 after winning the Australian Open title.

That marked the longest gap between stints at the top spot since the WTA computer rankings were introduced in November 1975.

The 33-year-old Wozniacki, who made her professional tennis debut at age 15 in 2005, holds 30 career WTA singles titles and won at least one WTA singles title for 11 consecutive years from 2008 through 2018. In addition to the 2018 Australian Open title, she also captured the singles title at the 2017 WTA Finals in Singapore and reached the US Open singles final in 2009 and 2014.

Wozniacki married former NBA player David Lee in 2019 and at age 29, she retired from professional tennis in 2020. After a three-year hiatus, Wozniacki returned to the WTA Tour in 2023 and advanced to the fourth-round of the US Open where she fell to eventual champion Coco Gauff in three sets.

“I would like to thank Tournament Director Ryan Redondo and the Cymbiotika San Diego Open for the main draw wild card,” Wozniacki said. “I have heard so many good things about the tournament and the venue at Barnes Tennis Center. I’m really looking forward to going to San Diego later this month.”

The Cymbiotika San Diego Open, featuring the top women tennis professionals in the world, offers $922,573 in prize money and will have a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

Qualifying rounds are scheduled for Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25 with main wraw matches starting Monday, February 26 and concluding with the singles and doubles finals on Sunday, March 3.

The starting times for each day of the 2024 Cymbiotika San Diego Open will be as follows:

Day 1 Qualifying – Saturday, February 24 – 10 a.m.

Day 2 Qualifying – Sunday, February 25 – 11 a.m.

Main Draw Sessions

Monday, February 26, Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28 – 1 p.m.

Thursday, February 29 – 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1 (Quarterfinals) – 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 (Semifinals) – 1 p.m.

Doubles Championship – Sunday, March 3 – 1:30 p.m.

Singles Championship – Sunday, March 3 – 4 p.m.

(All times are PST)

Tickets for the 2024 Cymbiotika San Diego Open are currently on sale. Ticket information is available on the official tournament website at wtasdopen.com.

