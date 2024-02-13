Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki Awarded Wild Cards into 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have received main-draw wild cards for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Indian Wells will welcome a pair of former No. 1 champions as wild cards.

Former Grand Slam Champions Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have been awarded wild cards into the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, to be held March 3-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams will return to the desert for the first time since 2019, when she reached the quarterfinal.

The 43-year old’s illustrious career includes 49 WTA titles and four Olympic gold medals (singles – 2000; doubles – 2000, 2008, 2012). Williams has spent 11 weeks as the No. 1-ranked singles player in the world, along with eight weeks as the World No. 1 in doubles.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open and 2011 BNP Paribas Open champion, will return to Tennis Paradise for the first time since the 2019 tournament, following a three-year hiatus from Tour following the birth of her two children. In addition to her 2011 title run in the desert, Wozniacki also reached the final on two occasions (2010, 2013). She has spent a total of 71 weeks as the World No. 1, spanning 2010-2011 and again in 2018.

Wozniacki announced her comeback last summer and returned to competition at Montreal in August. She reached the fourth round at the 2023 US Open, a run which included a win over Top 20 player Petra Kvitova.

The remaining WTA and ATP Tour wild card recipients for the singles, doubles and qualifying draws will be announced in the coming weeks.