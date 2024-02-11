Vonn Skis with Federer and Declares: You’re My Forever GOAT

Photo credit: Lindsey Vonn Instagram

Legends Roger Federer and Lindsey Vonn relish the rush of going downhill fast together.

When it comes to Greatest Of All Time, Vonn puts her friend Fed at the sport’s summit.

Long-time friends Federer and Vonn recently fulfilled a shared promise by taking a ski trip. Vonn, who has hung out with Federer’s family and attended some of his matches during his playing days, shared some video of their awesome ski adventure on Twitter/X.

Finally got to ski with my friend @rogerfederer. Great memories pic.twitter.com/Gn41uMRR0s — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 10, 2024

The two shared some amazing runs down the slopes.

Afterward, Vonn took to social media to declare Federer her personal and forever GOAT. Because, she says, GOAT is about more than titles and statistics, it’s about how Federer played the sport, inspired others to play and emerged as a true tennis global ambassador who continues to elevate the game with Laver Cup.

GOAT or greatest of all time is a subjective title. What makes someone great? Is it statistics? Is it records? Is it impact? Is it character? Is it all of the above? People have differences of opinion and that’s OK. My goat might not be your goat and there will always be a debate… — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 11, 2024

“I finally got to ski with my friend Roger… yes, @rogerfederer!” Vonn wrote. “Have to take some time to really reflect on what this means to me… I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years…

“You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re my forever [GOAT], because it’s not about the stats but the impact you have made on me, and I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend.”