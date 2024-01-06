Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, January 7, 2024

Elena Rybakina will face Aryna Sabalenka in a Brisbane final rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images







Brisbane International

Queensland Tennis Centre

Brisbane, Australia

December 31, 2023-January 7, 2024

Surface: Hard Court



Rafa Returns, Stars Align in Brisbane

King of Clay Rafael Nadal makes his long-awaited singles return at the Brisbane International. The 37-year-old Spanish superstar will face Dominic Thiem in his Brisbane opener. Holger Rune is the top-seeded man in a Brisbane field that features Grigor Dimitrov, Ugo Humber and Sebastian Korda. Former world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman.



Brisbane International Draws and Schedule



Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here



Schedule for Sunday, January 7: Click Here





