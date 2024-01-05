- Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, January 6, 2024
United Cup Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Updated: January 5, 2024
United Cup
RAC Arena and Ken Rosewall Arena
Perth and Sydney, Australia
December 29, 2023-January 7, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Eighteen Nations Battle for United Cup
The United Cup is back for a second time, with the unique and unifying mixed-teams event set to light up the Australian summer. There will be 18 countries competing at the 2024 United Cup, drawn into six groups of three teams and competing in a round-robin format. Perth’s RAC Arena and Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena will each host three groups – meaning nine countries overall in each city. Each team can have up to six members – a maximum of three ATP players and three WTA players. Like in 2023, each team will also have a captain.
United Cup Draws
United Cup Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Saturday, January 6: Click Here