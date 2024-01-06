10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / United Cup Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, January 7, 2024

United Cup Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, January 7, 2024

Alexander Zverev will play Hubert Hurkacz in the United Cup final on Sunday.



United Cup
RAC Arena and Ken Rosewall Arena
Perth and Sydney, Australia
December 29, 2023-January 7, 2024
Surface: Hard Court

Eighteen Nations Battle for United Cup
The United Cup is back for a second time, with the unique and unifying mixed-teams event set to light up the Australian summer. There will be 18 countries competing at the 2024 United Cup, drawn into six groups of three teams and competing in a round-robin format. Perth’s RAC Arena and Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena will each host three groups – meaning nine countries overall in each city. Each team can have up to six members – a maximum of three ATP players and three WTA players. Like in 2023, each team will also have a captain.

United Cup Draws

United Cup Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Sunday, January 7: Click Here