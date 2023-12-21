- Severin Luthi Joins Holger Rune’s Coaching Team
Roland Garros Unveils 2024 Poster Art
- Updated: December 21, 2023
A reimagined Roland Garros is an artistic splash.
French photographer Paul Rousteau transports Roland Garro’s red clay to the River Seine in the newly unveiled 45th tournament poster.
Continuing an annual tradition that began in 1980, the French Tennis Federation commissioned an artist to create the iconic Roland Garros poster.
Photographer Rousteau transplants the terre battue onto the River Seine with the bright yellow ball beaming down as the sun in a tennis sky.
It’s an appropriate image given King of Clay Rafael Nadal, whose astounding Court Philippe Chatrier record evokes a man walking on water, aims to return to Roland Garros in may for what could be his French Open farewell.
Fourteen-time Roland Garros champion Nadal has registered a mind-blowing 112-3 record with only two men—Robin Soderling in 2009 and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in 2015 and 2021—defeating the Spanish superstar at Roland Garros.
