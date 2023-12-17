Nadal and Alcaraz Will Face Off in Vegas Exhibition in March

Rafael Nadal will face Carlos Alcaraz in The Netflix Slam exhibition in Las Vegas in March. Photo credit: IMG

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal hope to join forces as doubles partners at the Paris Olympics next year.

Months before the Spanish superstars go for the gold, they will square off in a Sin City showdown.

World No. 2 Alcaraz will face 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal in The Netflix Slam, an exhibition match set for Sunday, March 3rd at noon inside Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

This exhibition event will stream as a duaI broadcast for English and Spanish speaking markets. Additional players and matchups will be announced at a later date. The pair were initially slated to face off in Vegas last March, but Nadal’s hip injury forced him out of that exhibition.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” said Nadal. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

The 20-year-old Alcaraz, who grew up looking up to Nadal and rival Roger Federer, said it’s a dream come true to face one of his tennis heroes.

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” said Alcaraz. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

Reigning Wimbledon champion Alcaraz said one of his 2024 goals is to go for the gold with Nadal in doubles at the Paris Olympics.

Health is Nadal’s primary concern for the upcoming season. If Nadal is fully fit, he said he’ll be all-in on forming a Spanish dream team with Carlos Alcaraz and play for his third Olympic gold medal in Paris next year. Nadal partnered now coach Marc Lopez to capture the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

“I’m I’m okay, and he wants to, I’ll be glad to [play],” Nadal told EFE of an Olympic pairing with Alcaraz.

The Netflix Slam’s ticket prices may well remind some fans of Grand Slam tickets. Tickets starting at $88, not including applicable service charges or fees, go on sale to the public Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. PST via www.axs.com.

All Club and Seat License members will receive access to a pre-sale Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m. PST through Wednesday, December 13 at 5 p.m. PST. Members of MGM Rewards, AXS and USTA will receive pre-sale benefits Thursday, December 14 from 10 a.m. PST to 10 p.m. PST.