Severin Luthi Joins Holger Rune’s Coaching Team

Severin Luthi (second from left) has joined Boris Becker (second from right) on Holger Rune’s coaching team. Photo credit: Holger Rune Instagram

Holger Rune is emerging as an offseason winner without playing a match.

Severin Luthi, Roger Federer’s long-time coach, has joined the talented Dane’s coaching team. Luthi joins Hall of Famer Boris Becker as Rune’s coaches.

“Very happy to welcome Severin to my team alongside Boris,” Rune posted on social media.

Very happy to welcome Severin to my team alongside Boris 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZGsOzojfNZ — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) December 20, 2023

The 47-year-old Luthi is an accomplished coach who has worked with Federer and Stan Wawrinka in the past. Luthi led Switzerland to its first Davis Cup championship in 2014 serving as captain of the Swiss squad that starred Federer and Wawrinka.

The 20-year-old Rune posted a 44-24 in 2023, capturing the Munich and reaching the final round at the Rome and Monte-Carlo Masters, where he led Andrey Rublev before bowing, 7-5 in the third set. Rune also made quarterfinal appearances at Roland-Garros and Wimbledon.