Rafael Nadal Announces Brisbane Return

Rafael Nadal will launch his comeback in Brisbane the first week of January. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

The tennis world will ring in the New Year celebrating Rafa’s return.

Rafael Nadal announced today he will launch his comeback in Brisbane the first week of January.

“Hi everyone. After a year out of competition, the time has come to return,” Nadal said in a video posted on his social media channels. “It will be in Brisbane and it will be the first week of January.

“See you there.”

Brisbane will be Nadal’s first competition since he hobbled out of the 2023 Australian Open.

American Mackenzie McDonald toppled the top-seeded and injured Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the 2023 Australian Open second round.

Recovering from the arthroscopic surgery Nadal underwent on the left psoas tendon back on June 2nd, compelled him to pull the plug on his 2023 season.

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar is currently ranked No. 663. Nadal’s Brisbane entry is an encouraging sign for him returning to the Australian Open, which starts on January 14th.