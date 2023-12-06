Caroline Wozniacki and Six Aussies Receive 2024 Australian Open Wild Cards

- Tim Henman Plays Tennis for 24 Hours to Benefit Children’s Charity
December 6, 2023
The Happy Slam will welcome a sweet return next month.
The 2018 AO champion Caroline Wozniacki and six Australian players have been awarded main-draw wild cards for the 2024 Australian Open.
The Australian Open is set for January 14-28th, 2024 at Melbourne Park.
Six Aussies—Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Taylah Preston, James Duckworth, Marc Polmans and Adam Walton–join Wozniacki among the seven main-draw wild cards announced today.
In the 2018 Australian Open final, World No. 1 Simona Halep was six points from her first Grand Slam crown holding a 4-3 lead in the decisive set when Wozniacki staged a career-defining comeback.
The second-ranked Wozniacki surged through the last three games edging Halep, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, in a pulsating Australian Open final to capture her maiden major in her third Grand Slam final.
When it was done, fans inside Rod Laver Arena shared the love and respect for both women and a spirited battle.
The crowd serenaded a smiling Wozniacki to Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline while Wozniacki embraced the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup like a long-lost friend she couldn’t let go.
The 33-year-old Wozniacki retired from the pro circuit after bowing to Ons Jabeur at the 2020 AO.
Mother of two Wozniacki launched her WTA return last August and has said winning a second major title is her primary goal.