Alicia Molik Named Adelaide International Tournament Director

Former world No. 8 Alicia Molik has been appointed Adelaide International tournament director. Photo credit: Adelaide International

Alicia Molik is taking on a new role: Tournament Director.

After 10 years as Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup captain, the South Australian Molik is returning home, as the new Tournament Director of the Adelaide International, WTA 500 and ATP 250 event.

Former world No. 8 Molik reached and a career-high doubles ranking of No. 6. From 1999, Molik represented Australia in Fed Cup tennis. In 2004, she won bronze at the Athens Olympics, becoming the first Australian to win a singles medal, before winning Grand Slam doubles titles at the Australian Open in 2005 and Roland Garros in 2007. The decorated player and leader also led Australia to two Billie Jean King Cup finals in 2019 and 2022.

Molik is looking forward to her next tennis chapter as part of the Adelaide International team. “Tennis is part of my everyday DNA and to have the opportunity to be a part of a world-class tennis event in the city where I grew up is really something special. This is a chance for me to give back to the community that supported me throughout my on-court career and still to this day,” Molik said. “The last decade with the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team has prepared me for this next challenge. Working with players and their teams to understand how to provide the best competition experience is critical to the ongoing growth of the tournament and its success.”

Today’s news is timely with the confirmation of six new players to the 2024 field. Current world No.4 Elena Rybakina and 2022 Adelaide International finalist (where she was runner up to Ash Barty) will return. The 21-year-old played in the doubles final in the Adelaide International 2 earlier this year before going on to reach the singles final at the Australian Open.

Rybakina will be joined by world No.15 Qinwen Zheng and world No.20 Caroline Garcia. Tennis fans will be captivated to see if world ranked No.24 Sebastian Korda can go one better in 2024.

Korda reached the singles final of the Adelaide International 2023 during the first week. Adding to the mix is world No.40 Australian Alexei Popyrin, who defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier this year in Adelaide during the first round. Also confirmed is Jack Draper, who reached the semifinal at the Adelaide International 2 this year, losing to eventual champion Kwon.

Tickets start from $10, making the experience affordable and a great way to be a part of Australia’s Summer of Tennis in your own backyard. Secure your seat courtside at ticketmaster.com.au/adelaideinternational.

Editors note • we first met Alicia when she was loading our dishwasher at our annual 10sBalls Pre BNP Indian Wells house party. I remember we bought so much Thai food the restaurant closed for the night. It was a great party. Over the years we realize how much the players enjoy these gatherings. So relaxed and fun and “normal “. So as I walked in the kitchen to do the dishes I found a top ten player beat me to it. It was Alicia Molik scrubbing away. She insisted on continuing. Over the years we got to know her and watch her play. She is truly a great person. We are so happy for her new position. She will be great. Congratulations (LJ)