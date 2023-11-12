Naomi Osaka Commits to Brisbane Return

Don't Miss
- Updated: November 12, 2023
Naomi Osaka will launch her comeback in Brisbane.
Two-time Australian Open champion Osaka has committed to playing the Brisbane International, set for December 31-January 7th.
“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing,” Osaka said. “I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return.
“The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.” It will be Osaka’s first tournament since she gave birth to her baby daughter on July 7th.
Brisbane will be the former world No. 1’s tune-up tournament for the Australian Open, which starts on January 14th.
