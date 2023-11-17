Don't Miss
Christmas Gift: US Open Custom Towel with Your Name
- Updated: November 17, 2023
You may never play your way into the US Open.
Now, you can bring a coveted piece of the US Open home for the holidays.
Ace your holiday shopping with a customized US Open towel from the US Open shop. The custom US Open towel retails for $36 and enables you to emblazon your favorite player or loved one’s name across the towel.
The 100 percent cotton tennis towel arrives in a complimentary US Open gift box via free grounds shipping now through December 1st.
