Andy Murray and Coach Ivan Lendl Split for Third Time

Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl have parted company again.

Andy Murray will launch the 2024 season without a long-time ally by his side.

Long-time coach Ivan Lendl won’t be in Murray’s box next season.

Two-time Olympic gold-medal champion Murray and Hall of Famer Lendl have split for the third time.

“Ivan has been by my side at the biggest moments in my career and I can’t thank him enough for all that he’s helped me achieve,” Murray said. “He’s a unique character, who understands what it takes to win and I’ve learnt an awful lot over the years from him.”

Together, the former world No. 1 pair forged one of the ATP’s most successful partnerships.

Under Lendl’s guidance, Murray captured his three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals, becoming the first man to successfully defend the singles gold medal, and seized the year-end ranking in 2016.

World No. 42 Murray reached the Doha final earlier this year continuing his captivating comeback from 2019 hip resurfacing surgery. Initially, Murray feared the hip surgery could end his career.