Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 23, 2023
-
- Updated: October 22, 2023
Swiss Indoors Basel
Basel, Switzerland
October 23-29th, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €2,196,000
Holger Rune, Partnering Boris Becker, Headlines Antwerp Field
Holger Rune is the top seed in his first tournament with Hall of Famer Boris Becker at his side as official coach. Roger Federer, who once served as a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors Basel, fittingly is the most successful player in the event’s history, winning 10 titles at his hometown tournament. Switzerland’s leading sport event boasts an impressive list of former champions, including tennis Hall of Famers Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras.
