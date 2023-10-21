Antwerp Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 22, 2023

Arthur Fils faces Alexander Bublik in the Antwerp final on Sunday. Photo credit: Hamburg European Open Facebook







Antwerp European Open

Antwerp, Belgium

October 16-22, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €673,630



Stefanos Tsitsipas Headlines Antwerp Field

Stefanos Tsitsipas is singles top seed and also a doubles competitor alongside his brother in Antwerp. With its fine heritage of welcoming some of the leading tennis players in the world, Antwerp has staged great tennis and sporting entertainment at the European Open since 2016. The three most recent editions of the event were won by Ugo Humbert in 2020, Jannik Sinner in 2021 and Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2022.



