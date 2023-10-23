Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Home hero Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland takes on qualifier Alexander Shevchenko on Tuesday night in Basel. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY







Swiss Indoors Basel

Basel, Switzerland

October 23-29th, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €2,196,000



Holger Rune, Partnering Boris Becker, Headlines Antwerp Field

Holger Rune is the top seed in his first tournament with Hall of Famer Boris Becker at his side as official coach. Roger Federer, who once served as a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors Basel, fittingly is the most successful player in the event’s history, winning 10 titles at his hometown tournament. Switzerland’s leading sport event boasts an impressive list of former champions, including tennis Hall of Famers Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras.



