Stockholm Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 22, 2023

Gael Monfils faces qualifier Pavel Kotov in the Stockholm final on Sunday. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







Stockholm Open

Stockholm, Sweden

October 16-22, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €673,630



Celebrating Stockholm’s Stellar Tennis History

Holger Rune is the top seed in Stockholm. The tournament was first held in 1969 and has been held at the Kungliga Tennishallen except for 1989-1994, when it was held at the Globe Arena. There have been six different Swedish titlists in the tournament’s history. Thomas Johansson was the last home-grown titlist in 2004. The ATP 250 event, which was originally scheduled to be played in Week 45, has been moved to Week 42 on the 2023 calendar.



Stockholm Open Draws



