Draw For New-Look United Cup Set for Monday, October 23rd

Iga Swiatek of Poland and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic are on board for a star-studded United Cup. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The stars will shine at the United Cup.

The new-look United Cup unveiled a star-studded cast for the international mixed-team event that recalls a fan favorite, the Hopman Cup.

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic are both committed to the United Cup, which boasts nine of the world’s Top 20-ranked men and five of the world’s Top 10-ranked women.

The official draw for the 2024 United Cup will be held on Monday, October 23rd.

Showcasing equality at the highest level of the sport, the world’s top-ranked tennis players will unite from December 29th at the United Cup.