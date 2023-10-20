- Draw For New-Look United Cup Set for Monday, October 23rd
Draw For New-Look United Cup Set for Monday, October 23rd
- Updated: October 20, 2023
The stars will shine at the United Cup.
The new-look United Cup unveiled a star-studded cast for the international mixed-team event that recalls a fan favorite, the Hopman Cup.
Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic are both committed to the United Cup, which boasts nine of the world’s Top 20-ranked men and five of the world’s Top 10-ranked women.
The official draw for the 2024 United Cup will be held on Monday, October 23rd.
Showcasing equality at the highest level of the sport, the world’s top-ranked tennis players will unite from December 29th at the United Cup.
Did somebody say star-studded field? 🔥#UnitedCup https://t.co/T9SzYKRkjL— United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) October 19, 2023
Eighteen countries will contest the second edition of this unique event, with each city hosting nine teams – three more than 2023. Each team will comprise up to three men and three women. Countries will be drawn into six groups of three countries and compete in a round-robin format featuring one men’s singles and one women’s singles match followed by a mixed doubles match.Editors Note • So Thrilled to see this exciting format and event back. We were so pleased to see Tournaments Director Is the one and only Stephen Farrow. Stephan filled big shoes at Londons Queens Club after Chris Kermode got the event to new heights. ( and moved on to be a Great ATP president) Then came Stephen who will totally keeping the ambiance of the historic event he built higher and bigger. The members had more wait time with the month long build up and month long breakdown but it was worth it because no feelings of humongous stadium or venue. And those pitchers of Pimms.