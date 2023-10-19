Sportradar to Power New Tennis Channel DTC Streaming Service

Photo credit: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel is partnering with Sportradar to take TC to the people.

Sportradar has been chosen by Tennis Channel to power the launch of the network’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platform, which, for the first time, will include access to Tennis Channel’s 24/7 linear-channel alongside thousands of hours of live and on-demand matches and original programming. Sportradar will develop the new service, expected to be available to all tennis fans in the U.S in early 2024, with a focus on creating a seamless, direct-to-consumer experience incorporating dynamic data integrations and a wide range of user-friendly features.

Sportradar says it “is utilizing its award-winning OTT solution to help manage the end-to-end workflow of Tennis Channel’s DTC service, including the delivery of a cutting edge UX design, development of all connected TV apps, such as Samsung TV, Fire TV, Roku, or Apple TV, and the OTT backend, video encoding for all events and integration of relevant third-parties as the main technical integrator.”

This new platform will be optimized to scale with the growing demand of Tennis Channel’s subscriber base.