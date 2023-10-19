Coco Gauff’s New Balance Kit is Now a Hall of Fame Exhibit

Photo credit: Manuela Davies/USTA/US Open

Coco Gauff made a landmark US Open title run.

Now, Gauff is making her style mark on the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Gauff hit a backhand bolt sealing her maiden Grand Slam title with gripping 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final.

The colorful New Balance kit Gauff wore in that title run is now on display at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited for my kit to be displayed at the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said Gauff. “These pieces are meaningful to me, and when creating them, I had fully hoped they would serve to inspire future generations.

“The ITHF is the perfect place for that inspiration to begin.”

Last month, a dynamic Gauff bounced back from a jittery opening set, slashing through five straight games to seize the second set and snatch a 4-0 lead in the third turning the largest Grand Slam stadium in the sport into a massive house party with more than 23,000 screaming fans relishing the ride.

The 19-year-old Gauff is the youngest American to win the US Open since her tennis hero, a 17-year-old Serena Williams, defeated world No. 1 Martina Hingis in the 1999 final.



