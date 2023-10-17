RIP Legendary USC Coach Dick Leach

Photo credit: USC Sports Department

Legendary USC Coach Dick Leach passed away last week,

Coach Leach’s glorious legacy lives on.

A former all-American player at USC, Leach led the Trojans to four NCAA Championships as a coach and touched countless lives as a mentor to his players.

In his 23-year coaching career, Leach led USC to a program-record 540 victories, including three NCAA Championships (1991, 1993 and 1994) in a four-year period.

The patriarch of the Leach family, Dick Leach was devoted to his children and grand-children.

Sons Rick Leach and Jon Leach were standout USC players. A four-time All-American, Rick won two NCAA doubles titles (1986 and 1987) while playing for his father. Jon was a two-time All-American as a fixture on his father’s first three national championship teams. Rick Leach went on to reach world No. 1 in doubles and won five doubles championships.

The Leach legacy continues. One of Dick Leach’s great joys was watching his grandson, Jagger Leach, play.

Jagger Leach. Photo credit: TCU

Jagger Leach, son of former world No. 1 Lindsay Davenport and husband Jon Leach, has verbally committed to playing college tennis for TCU.